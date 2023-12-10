WATCH: Kiara Advani gives glimpse of first Christmas celebration after marriage to Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are embarking on many firsts as a married couple this year. Having tied the knot in February, the beloved celebrity duo has joyously celebrated numerous festivals and important occasions in the company of each other and their families. Their intimate Diwali celebration in Sidharth's hometown, Delhi, was a testament to their close bond. Now, Kiara has offered a glimpse into their Christmas festivities, marking it as their first Yuletide together after marriage.

Kiara Advani showcases decorations for first Christmas after marriage to Sidharth Malhotra

On Sunday, December 10, Kiara Advani treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peek of her Christmas celebration, which will be her first since her grand wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

She shared a video on her Stories showcasing her beautifully decorated Christmas tree, set up on their balcony, adorned with baubles, gifts, candies, reindeers, Santa Claus figurines, and a golden star on top, with “Merry Christmas" written below. The festive ambiance was complemented by the delightful tune of Michael Bublé's song It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

Have a look!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s love story

The Shershaah duo, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who were in a relationship for a few years, exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7 this year. The couple consistently charms fans with their public appearances and has enjoyed various vacations together.

Advertisement

Kiara recently graced the eighth season of Karan Johar's show, Koffee with Karan, alongside her co-star from Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal. Radiating elegance in a chic black dress, Kiara candidly shared insights into her relationship and marriage with Sidharth, offering details about their domestic life.

She fondly recounted the romantic proposal story, which unfolded in Rome, where Sidharth orchestrated a perfect evening and popped the question on one knee. Kiara disclosed that they have endearing nicknames for each other, with 'Monkey' being their chosen moniker. During the show, it was revealed that Sidharth tends to be a bit of a sulk-pot, and Kiara is the one who sweetly cajoles him.

ALSO READ: 7 things we learnt about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's romance on Koffee with Karan 8 that got us swooning