WATCH: Kiara Advani keeps it stylish and comfy in an all-white airport look; don’t miss her glow

If you think airport looks are a thing of the past, then you’re mistaken. Time and again, several B-town celebs have been acing the game and impressing their fans with their looks at the airport. While some go all out, others prefer to keep it stylish yet comfortable. Among them is our very own Preeti from Kabir Singh, actress Kiara Advani. Recently, the actress was spotted making heads turn as she was papped at Mumbai airport.

Kiara Advani opts for an all-white airport look

After her wedding with Bollywood’s heartthrob, Sidharth Malhotra in February this year, Kiara is hardly spotted in the city alone. But recently, the actress was clicked by the paparazzi making her way to Mumbai airport. The Shershaah actress decided to not go all glam but chose a stylish yet comfortable look for her travel. In the video, the actress can be seen walking inside the airport in white wide-legged trousers which she paired with a white coat. She ditched high heels and wore white and rose gold sneakers instead. Her expensive luxury bag didn’t fail to attract all the attention. But among all, that sheen and glow on her face was just unmissable. Keeping her hair open with no accessories, she was seen getting chatty with the paparazzi. “Kya bhaag k aae maine dekha abhi (I saw you running towards me),” she told the camera person.

Take a look at the video:

Kiara Advani’s work front

Not just Hindi movies, the actress has also worked in several Telugu language films. The comedy-drama movie Fugly marked her debut in Bollywood, back in 2014. She then acted as Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife in his biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In her career spanning nearly a decade, she has been part of several popular films. However, she is still known for her roles in Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, and Shershaah. After starring opposite Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha directed by Sameer Vidwans, the actress is busy filming for her upcoming Telugu film Game Changer led by South star Ram Charan.

