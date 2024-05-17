WATCH: Kiara Advani looks dreamy as she takes over Cannes in white flowy outfit; fans can’t stop gushing

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is all set to make India proud as she will represent our country at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. The prestigious event is taking place in Cannes.

On May 17, Kiara dropped a video from the city as she gears up for the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala Dinner.

Kiara Advani is a sight to behold in new video

A while ago, Kiara Advani shared a video where she looked gorgeous and picture-perfect in a white flowy gown featuring a thigh-high slit. The actress, who is all set to represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala Dinner, impressed fans with her look.

In the video, the actress can be seen coming out of a car and posing stylishly for the camera.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Rendezvous at the Riviera."

Have a look:

Reacting to her post, one fan wrote, "Aswmmmm." Another penned, "Stunning ki." A third fan, impressed by her look, wrote, "Looking fab." "Respect to Kiara advani," read another comment. A sixth fan wrote, "The most beautiful women (fire emoji)" Another user admired her beauty and penned, "Jaan hai apni" Apart from these, others were also seen dropping lovely comments admiring Kiara.

About Women in Cinema Gala at Cannes

According to a recent report in the Bombay Times, Kiara Advani will grace the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner and represent India, highlighting the country’s growing influence in the global cinema landscape.

Notably, it will be hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes. Speaking more about it, the event brings together six talented women from around the world and recognizes their contributions to the entertainment field.

Moreover, a report in Variety also suggested that four-panel discussions about global incentives and filming will take place at the Cannes Film Festival. These will be held at La Plage Des Palmes on May 18, 2024. Kiara is set to participate in the Red Sea International Film Festival panel.

Speaking about Kiara's professional front, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress will be next seen in the political action thriller Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. She also has the highly-awaited War 2 and Don 3 in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Wonder which Taylor Swift song would suit Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir-Alia, Sidharth-Kiara and more? We've got you covered