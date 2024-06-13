WATCH: Kiara Advani makes glamorous appearance in white as she celebrates 10 years in industry with fans

Having contributed remarkable hits to the Bollywood industry, Kiara Advani embarked on her journey with Fugly a decade ago, paving her way to success with subsequent hits like Shershaah and Good Newwz. Renowned not only for her acting prowess but also as a style icon, Kiara recently commemorated her illustrious 10-year career with her fans in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in white jumpsuit as she arrives for fans meet

Kiara Advani is also set to celebrate this momentous occasion by interacting with her fans in the city. She looked classy in a stunning white jumpsuit adorned with a criss-cross halter neck and a coordinating belt.

Enhancing her look with a golden bracelet and wavy hair, she radiated grace and charm. Upon her arrival at the fan meet, she graciously posed for the awaiting paparazzi, undoubtedly captivating all with her striking beauty.

Earlier, a source disclosed that Kiara was organizing a fan meet for her 10th anniversary in Bollywood. According to Bollywood Hungama, the source stated, “For her tenth-anniversary celebration, Kiara has decided to have a meet-and-greet with her fans. She values her fans and the love and support that they have showered on her. Hence, she felt that this special day should be spent with them.”

About Kiara Advani's debut film Fugly

Under the direction of Kabir Sadanand, Fugly marked Kiara Advani's entry into acting. Alongside her, the film starred Mohit Marwah, Jimmy Sheirgill, Vijender Singh, and Arfi Lamba in significant roles. Produced by Grazing Goat Pictures, the production house of Akshay Kumar and Ashvini Yardi, the film showcased a diverse cast and crew.

Kiara Advani on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kiara's upcoming projects include War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan, a sequel to the 2019 action thriller and part of the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film features Jr. NTR as the antagonist and is scheduled for release during the Independence Day weekend next year.

She will also star in the highly anticipated Telugu film Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. Furthermore, Kiara is preparing to appear in Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh.

