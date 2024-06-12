WATCH: Kiara Advani recalls THIS Yo Yo Honey Singh song from debut film Fugly ahead of its 10th release anniversary

Kiara Advani stands as one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who is gearing up to play the lead in some of the biggest upcoming films. Interestingly, the gorgeous and talented actress has completed 10 years in the industry as her debut film Fugly was released on June 13, 2014.

As Kiara was hit by the nostalgia, she took to Instagram stories and posted a video clip in which she can be seen chilling to the song Banjaarey from Fugly.

Kiara Advani refreshes her memories from debut film Fugly

Kiara Advani took to Instagram stories and posted a video in which she can be seen enjoying the vibe of Yo Yo Honey Singh's song Banjaarey from her debut film Fugly. Dressed in comfy clothes, the actress looks pretty carrying an attractive smile on her face. As she tries to set her long hair and they flirt back with her face, it makes for a magic sight.

"This song, 2014 and the best memories!" she captioned the video.

About Fugly

Directed by Kabir Sadanand, Fugly was the acting debut of Kiara Advani. The film also featured Mohit Marwah, Jimmy Sheirgill, Vijender Singh, and Arfi Lamba in pivotal roles. The film was produced by Akshay Kumar and Ashvini Yardi's production house Grazing Goat Pictures.

Kiara Advani's work front

Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha which proved to be a critical and commercial success. She will be next seen in War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan. The YRF Spy Universe is the sequel to the 2019 action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand which had HR, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. War 2 is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and features Jr. NTR as the antagonist. The film is slated to release on Independence Day weekend 2025.

She will also be seen in Ram Charan led much-awaited Telugu film Game Changer this year. Apart from this, Kiara is also gearing up to feature as the lead heroine in one of the most awaited films Don 3. The 3rd part of the much-loved Don franchise will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and will have Ranveer Singh in the title role.

