WATCH: Kiara Advani serves major fashion goals as she jets off for Cannes to represent India at Cinema Gala Dinner

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is all set to represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. The prestigious event is taking place in Cannes. The news has already left fans excited to see the actress making it big on the international platform.

Meanwhile, in the wee hours of Thursday morning, Kiara Advani was seen at the airport in style as she headed for Cannes. Check out the video.

Kiara Advani heads to Cannes for Women in Cinema Gala Dinner

On May 16, a while ago, Kiara Advani was spotted at the airport as she headed for the coveted event taking place in Cannes. In a video shared by the paparazzi, the actress was seen stepping out of a car in style while she turned heads with her impeccable fashion statement.

Keeping it pastel-colored-oriented, the actress was seen in a beige sweater over a white t-shirt with a long coat around her shoulders, paired with matching pants and shoes. The actress tied her hair in a bun and added a touch of style with stunning sunglasses, serving major airport look goals. She was also seen carrying a handbag alongside. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look:

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the actress. Several fans expressed excitement on seeing her represent the country on an country on an international platform.

Advertisement

About Women in Cinema Gala at Cannes

According to a recent report in the Bombay Times, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress will grace the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner and represent India, highlighting the country’s growing influence in the global cinema landscape. It will be hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes. The event brings together six talented women from around the world and recognizes their contributions to the entertainment field.

Moreover, a report in Variety suggested that four-panel discussions about global incentives and filming will take place at the Cannes Film Festival. These will be held at La Plage Des Palmes on May 18, 2024. Kiara is set to participate in the Red Sea International Film Festival panel.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in the political action thriller Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. She also has the highly-awaited War 2 and Don 3 in the pipeline.