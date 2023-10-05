WATCH: Kiara Advani shares a warm moment with JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan's mom at the airport

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. In a short span of time, she has starred in some really acclaimed and successful films. Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport where she shared a warm hug with his Jugg Jug Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan's mother. The mother-son duo was also at the airport.

Kiara Advani hugs Varun Dhawan's mother at the airport

Recently, Kiara Advani was at the Mumbai airport to travel somewhere. As she went inside the airport, she quickly noticed Varun Dhawan and his mother who were also going through the security check. The actress came back and gave a warm hug to her Jugg Jug Jeeyo co-star's mother. The trio then went inside the airport and were seen having fun.

Check out the video!

Kiara Advani was in an all-white outfit at the airport

In the video, Kiara can be spotted donned in white wide-legged trousers paired with a white coat. Ditching the usual high heels, the Shershaah actress opted for white and rose gold sneakers denoting that she was more into comfort this time. Since her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra, this was one of those rare occasions where the actress was spotted traveling alone. At one point, she also interacted with the paparazzi and told one cameraperson: “Kya bhaag k aae maine dekha abhi (I saw you running towards me).”

Workwise, Kiara was last seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film met with positive critical response and turned out to be a commercial success. She will be next seen in the Telugu action political thriller Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. The film is helmed by S. Shankar in his Telugu debut, while Karthik Subbaraj wrote the script and Dil Raju produced it. Apart from Kiara and Ram, the film also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar.

