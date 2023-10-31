WATCH: Kiara Advani shines in yellow ahead of first Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Sidharth Malhotra

Actress Kiara Advani will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra after they tied the knot in February this year. Ahead of the festival’s celebrations, which will take place on the 1st of November, Kiara Advani was recently seen beaming with happiness in a yellow outfit. Watch the video inside!

After getting hitched this year, Kiara Advani gets set for first Karwa Chauth celebration

The Shershaah actors will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth tomorrow. Ahead of the commencement of the festivities, actress Kiara Advani shared a video of herself on her Instagram stories as she seems to be set for the traditional celebrations for Karwa Chauth.

Beaming with happiness in a yellow outfit and a minimal makeup look, the Kabir Singh actress seems to be ecstatic ahead of the occasion. After she put up the video on social media, varied fan reactions began pouring in with one exclaiming, “Kiara the beauty” and several others dropping red heart emoticons, expressing their love for the actress.

Watch the video below!

The love journey of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Rumors were rife that the two actors were seeing each other during the shoot of their film Shershaah in 2021. Remarkably, the duo also played each other’s on-screen love interest in the movie and just like their off-screen chemistry, their on-screen chemistry too, was on fire!

Gradually, their love story blossomed and the duo got married in February 2023 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace with close friends and family marking their attendance at the occasion. Making the official announcement of their wedding, actress Kiara Advani also shared insights of the celebrations and informed fans about their “permanent booking”.

Exploring the work fronts of Kiara and Sidharth

Sidharth Malhotra entered Bollywood in 2012 with the film Student Of The Year, which also featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He proceeded to deliver several entertaining gigs post his debut which include Baar Baar Dekho, Hasee Toh Phasee, and more.

Having earlier been seen in Mission Majnu alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna, Malhotra will next appear in the cop thriller web series called Indian Police Force, and he will be seen playing the lead role in it.

Meanwhile, actress Kiara Advani was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, wherein she was paired opposite actor Kartik Aaryan. Next, she will be seen in Telugu superstar Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

