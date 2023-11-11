WATCH: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra jet off in style ahead of their first Diwali post marriage

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February this year. As the festive season has already arrived, the much-loved couple is all set to celebrate their first Diwali post-marriage. Ahead of the upcoming festive celebrations, the Shershaah stars were spotted arriving at the airport as they headed for a vacation. Have a look inside.

Kiara Advani dons a pretty pink ethnic avatar as she heads for Diwali vacation with Sidharth Malhotra

On the morning of 11 November, fan favorites Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the airport as they got all set to celebrate their first Diwali post their wedding in February this year.

Kiara Advani was seen wearing a baby pink salwar suit which had embroideries with white on it. Leaving her hair flying in the air and accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses, Kiara's fashion game seems to be invincible. On the other hand, Malhotra was seen in a casual airport look with a white t-shirt, paired with a checked shirt with muted tones. The actor rounded off his look with a pair of sunglasses.

In a video, the paparazzi can be seen referring to the actress as ‘Dream Girl’ and they also exchanged Diwali wishes with each other.

Kiara Advani’s take on keeping her personal life private

During an interview with Femina earlier, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress opened up on why she and her husband Sidharth Malhotra choose to keep their personal life under the carpets. Delving on the same, Advani noted that the couple considers it important in order to safeguard their relationship.

Discussing the same at length, she had said, “Both of us are self-made actors and have worked hard and made our way in the industry independently. We've put a lot of effort into our careers, and we don't want our personal lives to overshadow our professional accomplishments.”

Work fronts of Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha and she essayed the character of Katha in the film. Up next, she has Ram Charan starrer Game Changer in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for his next venture Yodha, which will also star actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

