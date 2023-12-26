WATCH: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra take off in style ahead of first New Year celebration post marriage
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra set off for their first New Year celebration after tying the knot, showcasing impeccable style. They also take a moment to click photos with their fans. Take a look!
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood's beloved couple who tied the knot in February this year, are gearing up for their first New Year post-marriage. With the holiday season just around the corner, the much-adored pair was recently seen at the airport, ready to embark on their vacation. As they prepare for the upcoming celebrations, the stars of Shershaah were captured arriving at the airport. Have a look inside!
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra sport casual looks as they head for their New Year vacation
On December 25th, the much-admired couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, were sighted at the airport, geared up to celebrate their first New Year since their wedding in February this year.
Kiara effortlessly sported a casual yet chic all-white outfit, complete with a jacket in hand for added comfort. Accompanied by a stylish, oversized handbag, she kept her shiny hair down and embraced a minimal makeup look with glossy lips. Sidharth opted for a smart ensemble, combining a black-blue blazer with black track pants and a bag slung over his shoulder. The couple graciously posed for photographers and shared moments with fans before making their way into the airport.
Check out:
