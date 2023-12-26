WATCH: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra take off in style ahead of first New Year celebration post marriage

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra set off for their first New Year celebration after tying the knot, showcasing impeccable style. They also take a moment to click photos with their fans. Take a look!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Dec 26, 2023   |  02:32 AM IST  |  5.4K
WATCH: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra take off in style ahead of first New Year celebration post marriage
Picture Courtesy - Viral Bhayani / Pinkvilla Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood's beloved couple who tied the knot in February this year, are gearing up for their first New Year post-marriage. With the holiday season just around the corner, the much-adored pair was recently seen at the airport, ready to embark on their vacation. As they prepare for the upcoming celebrations, the stars of Shershaah were captured arriving at the airport. Have a look inside!

Related Story

entertainment

Impactful Director 2023 POLL: Pathaan's Siddharth Anand, RRKPK's Karan Johar to Tiger 3's Maneesh Sharma, what

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra sport casual looks as they head for their New Year vacation

On December 25th, the much-admired couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, were sighted at the airport, geared up to celebrate their first New Year since their wedding in February this year.

Kiara effortlessly sported a casual yet chic all-white outfit, complete with a jacket in hand for added comfort. Accompanied by a stylish, oversized handbag, she kept her shiny hair down and embraced a minimal makeup look with glossy lips. Sidharth opted for a smart ensemble, combining a black-blue blazer with black track pants and a bag slung over his shoulder. The couple graciously posed for photographers and shared moments with fans before making their way into the airport.

Check out:

About The Author
Sanchi Gupta

Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor to take centre stage in ‘massive scale’ film; DEETS inside
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun is the front runner for Atlee’s next; Filmmaker looks to start shoot by October

2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and others invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration

3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS

4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
5

Latest Articles