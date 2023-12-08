WATCH: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai Airport; couple off on romantic getaway?

Kiara Advani was seen in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, on which she appeared along with Vicky Kaushal. On the chat show, the actress spilled the beans on Sidharth Malhotra’s dreamy, romantic proposal in Rome. Now, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Friday morning, and we wonder if they’re headed for a vacay!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani give couple goals as they are spotted at Mumbai Airport

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never fail to shell out major couple goals, and this time was no different! The Shershaah couple was seen walking hand-in-hand, and they looked cheerful as they were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Sidharth was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a red and black jacket over it, paired with baggy denim jeans. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani looked uber-chic in a white top layered with an easy-breezy white shrug, paired with jeans. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress carried a beige bag, and wore yellow shoes along with the outfit. Check out the video below!

When Kiara Advani revealed how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her

On Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani revealed that Sidharth proposed to her in Rome. They were on a holiday with Sid’s parents, while her parents couldn’t join as her mom had Covid. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress said that on the first day of their trip, Sidharth took her to a Michelin-star restaurant in Rome, where he proposed to her.

“He planned the works. He had done this candlelight dinner. We go back after dinner, and he takes me up for a walk. We go up and suddenly the violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his little nephew is taking our video from behind the bushes. He then goes on one knee and proposes,” she said. Sidharth further recited lines from his proposal scene in Shershaah.

“He’s like ‘Dilli ka seedha sada launda hun’, and what he said to me in the movie, the full dialogue of Shershaah. Then I burst out laughing,” said Kiara.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 this year, in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was attended by theri family members, and close friends, including celebs such as Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, among others.

