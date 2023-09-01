WATCH: Kiara Advani spotted at Excel office in Mumbai; Fans speculate, 'Don 3 confirmed'

Kiara Advani is one of the most talented and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. She was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha along with Kartik Aaryan. The film performed well at the box office. Since the past few weeks, Kiara has been making headlines as she was spotted in Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani's office in the city after Farhan announced Don 3 officially on social media. Now, on September 1, the actress was spotted leaving the Excel Entertainment office in Mumbai which left fans speculating about her role in Don 3.

Kiara Advani sparks speculations of Don 3 role

A video on Instagram shows Kiara Advani leaving the Excel Entertainment office in Khar, Mumbai on September 1. The actress donned a desi look as she wore a white kurta set and carried a huge bag. After waving at the paparazzi, Kiara got into her car and left the place.

As soon as the video was shared on social media, fans started speculating that she would be the female lead in Don 3. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

One fan wrote, "Excel office, Means Don 3 confirmed." Another wrote, "Kiara is confirmed for Don 3." Others were seen dropping beautiful words praising her desi look.

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Farhan Akhtar was asked to reveal the lead heroine in the film. He responded that the decision was in the process of being finalized and that he would announce her name at the right time. He said, “Well it’s all work in progress. I don’t wanna get ahead of myself and say something that I may have to take back for any other reason but as and when it happens, you’ll know.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that the makers of the project are in talks with Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Don 3 is expected to go on floors in 2025.

