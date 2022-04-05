Watch: Kiara Advani is summer-ready in stylish printed co-ord set, bandanna & we love her lewk

Kiara Advani is turning out to be quite a social media star. The actress keeps an active presence on Instagram where she regularly treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her professional and personal lives. Within a few years of her being in the Hindi film industry, she has earned a lot of fans with her performances on the silver screen. But apart from her acting chops, she has also established herself as an emerging fashion icon with her unique and bold style choices. Speaking of which, Kiara today gave us a glimpse of the same with her ‘summer-ready’ look.

Taking to her Instagram space today, Kiara uploaded a video in which she can be seen dishing out some major summer fashion goals. In the video, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress, could be seen wearing an attractive green co-ord set featuring a crop top and matching high-waisted flared trousers. Her makeup looked fresh and dewy and was punctuated with blushed cheeks, mascara, and glossy lip tint. Kiara kept her hair open and added a colorful bandanna, which elevated her look even further. She also wore a pair of chic eyewear. She added the song, ‘Feels like summer’ by Samuel Jack to the video.

Kiara Advani in a green co-ord set & bandanna:

Click HERE to watch Kiara Advani’s reel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani has Raj A Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Apart from this, she will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. Moreover, it was recently reported that Kartik and Kiara will soon start shooting for their next project together – an untitled love saga directed by Sameer Vidwans.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani looks fresh in white & grey athleisure; Nysa Devgan gets papped in the city; PICS