WATCH: Kiara Advani waves tri-color, poses with BSF Jawans at Wagah Border ahead of Independence Day

Kiara Advani, who has starred in the 2021 blockbuster biopic drama based on the life of Indian soldier – Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah, visited the Wagah border to honor Army jawans ahead of Independence Day. Several photos and videos of the Shershaah star from the Wagah border are going viral on the internet.

While Kiara did not share any photos or videos from her recent trip to Amritsar herself, however, several photos and videos of her at the Wagah border have emerged online, leaving her fan pages abuzz. From taking part in the army parade to waving tri-color at the Indo-Pak border, Advani indeed had a gala time with India's real-life heroes.

Kiara Advani meets Army Jawans at the Wagah Border

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star, who was spotted at Wagah border reportedly on Monday, August 7, was seen rocking an off-duty look, featuring a basic body-fit white t-shirt which she topped up with a sleeveless beige jacket and matching cargo pants. To complete her off-duty look, the actor sported a pair of ankle-length black boots.

In the photos where she is donning the beige outfit, the actor can be seen sitting with Army officers, posing with a group of soldiers for a photo op, waving and clapping for the crowd.

Kiara Advani waves tricolor at the Wagah Border

In another set of viral photos and video clips, the Kabir Singh actor can be seen wearing a gorgeous green and white salwar suit. She looked like a true-blue Punjabi kudi as she wore juttis along with her salwar suit to complete her desi look. Looking all graceful in a green ethnic outfit, several photos and clips show the diva waving our national flag with pride. A few more videos show Kiara greeting the crowd with a humble namaste.

On Tuesday, the B-Town beauty was spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, flaunting the same green ethnic outfit which she pulled off at the Wagah border.

Kiara recently celebrated her 31st birthday on July 31, with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra. Her video where she is seen jumping off the the cruise in blue ocean waters with Sidharth against scenic backdrop grabbed many eyeballs on the Internet.

Kiara Advani's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha where she shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan for the first time. She will next be seen in Game Changer alongside Telugu superstar, Ram Charan.