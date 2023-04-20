WATCH: Kiara Advani wins hearts for her sweet gesture for the paparazzi; Fans call her 'kind and humble'

On Thursday morning, actress Kiara Advani, who recently got married to Sidharth Malhotra, was seen returning to Mumbai post shooting for a project in Turkey. She always manages to make heads turn with her fashionable appearance. Kiara was seen sporting an all-black outfit at the airport today. But this time, the actress grabbed attention not only for her chic outfit but also for her sweet gesture for the paparazzi.

Fans call Kiara Advani 'humble'

In the video, Kiara is seen walking in style toward her car. She is seen sporting a black top styled with black velvet pants. She let her hair open and ditched the accessories. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a stylish handbag. While the paparazzi were capturing her, one of the photographers dropped something. Kiara was quick to stop and pick it up for the photographer. Her sweet gesture has left her fans mighty impressed. Have a look:

After the video was shared on social media, fans were all praise for her. A fan commented, "Kind, humble, beautiful, amazing. Kiara, cute as always." Another fan wrote, "Humble girl." One of the comments also read, "Lovely girl other actress avoid everything and run away."

Meanwhile, Kiara is currently busy shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha. She has reunited with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is helmed by Sameer Vidhwans and it is slated to release this year in theatres. Recently, Kiara and Kartik's clips from the sets were leaked on the Internet. They got their fans quite excited as the duo looked all things stunning together. Apart from this, Kiara has Game Changer alongside Ram Charan.

