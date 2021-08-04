WATCH: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes spotted visiting a city hospital since viral Goa holiday pictures.

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes took social media by storm last month when their loved-up pictures surfaced on social media. The Goa vacation photos confirmed that Kim and Leander were in a relationship. On Wednesday, the couple were snapped at a city hospital together. Kim and Leander arrived at the suburban hospital with her mum for a doctor's visit and were snapped by the paparazzi when they were stepping out of the car together.

In the video, both Kim and Leander can be seen twinning in white and assisting Kim's mum inside. The couple were earlier discreet about their relationship. However, ever since their vacation photos from Goa went viral, Kim and Leander see no need to hide their relationship.

This week they were also snapped holding hands during a stroll with their dog. While they haven't made their relationship Instagram official, the couple's other photos are proof enough that it is indeed something special.

Check out Kim Sharma and Leander Paes' latest video below:

#KimSharma With Boyfriend #LenderPeas & Her Mom Spotted Outside Lilavati Hospital In Bandra pic.twitter.com/Eu1Eu8P8Uh — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) August 4, 2021

On Tuesday, Kim also celebrated 25 years of Leander’s Olympic medal win in tennis. Back then, he had won a bronze medal. Sharing a throwback picture of Leander, Kim called him a “flying man”. She wrote, "Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ @leanderpaes #flyingman”.

