WATCH: Kiran Rao tries Fire Paan for first time in Delhi and her reaction is unmissable

Kiran Rao is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies. The filmmaker was recently in Connaught Palace, Delhi where she tried Fire Paan for the first time and shared the experience with her fans on Instagram.

Kiran Rao tries Fire Paan in Connaught Palace, Delhi

If you are a typical foodie who spends most of the time scrolling through food-related reels on Instagram, you must be aware of Fire Paan which is quite famous in North India. As Kiran Rao visited Connaught Palace, Delhi to promote her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies she was suggested to try Fire Paan by her team. Well, the filmmaker tried it and also shared her experience with fans.

Kiran took to Instagram and shared the video of trying Fire Paan for the first time and penned down her experience. Her caption read, "This gentleman outside PVR Plaza in CP makes this Fire Paan thing that I was coerced into trying by Shuro. I have to say I prefer regular paan without the gimmicks, but it’s an experience (!) and the paanwala was really sweet, so if you’re into adventure (and camphor in your paan) then go for it!..."

Kiran Rao on her plans of sending Laapataa Ladies for the Oscars

According to India Today, Kiran Rao attended a press conference in Delhi on Feb 19 to promote Laapataa Ladies. During the event, the filmmaker was asked if she would send her film to the Oscars. Answering the question, she said that her 'primary recognition' comes from how the audience receives it. She said, "Our primary recognition comes from the audience's response at the box office. If the viewers and the nation appreciate our work, that would be the greatest accolade for us."

She further added, "Following that, we will consider submitting the film for the Oscars next year. There is a specific community tasked with assessing and selecting the finest films of the year, and if our film is deemed worthy, we will submit it for the prestigious Oscars. However, for now, we are eagerly anticipating the recognition we are yet to receive on March 1, 2024, hinting at the film's release."

More about Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies marks the comeback of Kiran Rao as a director after Dhobi Ghat which released in 2011. Also produced by herself and Aamir Khan in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande, the film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan in main roles.

Laapataa Ladies is based on a story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues from Divyanidhi Sharma.

