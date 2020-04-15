WATCH: Kriti Kharbanda shares a video of her getting a champi from beau Pulkit Samrat amid lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kriti Kharbanda is spending her quarantine period by getting a head massage from beau Pulkit Samrat.

Kriti Kharbanda, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti with John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Saurabh Shukla, is under lockdown like everyone else. The actress is spending this quarantine period with her beau Pulkit Samrat. From watching series together to trying hands in cooking, Kriti and Pulkit are making the best use of this time. While and are turning hairstylists for their better halves, we came across a video where Pulkit is giving a 'champi' to Kriti amid lockdown.

In a video shared by Kriti, we can see the Pagalpanti actress is enjoying a head massage given by her boyfriend Pulkit. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! @pulkitsamrat heya! Thanks ya! #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life)." For the uninitiated, Pulkit and Kriti have never hidden their relationship and have been extremely open about it. Their adorable photos on social media surely give way to speculations about marriage too.

In a recent live chat with Pinkvilla, talking about her marriage plans with Pulkit, the Housefull 4 actress said that as of now, she has no plans for the same. The Housefull 4 actress mentioned that she feels both Pulkit and she are not ready to settle down yet and so she mentioned that the plan about marriage is on a backburner. In the same session, Kriti mentioned that she feels she hasn’t met anyone who has cared as Pulkit. The Guest Iin London actress was all praises for her beau and mentioned that he doesn’t let her do anything in the house amidst the lockdown and takes care of her a lot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit and Kriti both will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish. It also stars Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane. It is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. Pulkit and Kriti aren’t paired opposite each other in the film but will be seen together in the film. It is produced by Bejoy Nambiar and Nishant Pitti.

