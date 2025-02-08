WATCH: Kriti Sanon and rumored beau Kabir Bahia kickstart weekend with dinner date, setting major romance goals

Kriti Sanon has been rumored to be in a relationship with businessman Kabir Bahia for a long time now. They have been spotted together on numerous occasions including festivals and vacations. The rumored lovebirds recently kickstarted their weekend with a dinner date and set major romance goals.

On February 7, 2025, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia were clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai. The actress was seen exiting a restaurant with a female friend and Kabir walked right behind the duo. Kriti hugged her friend goodbye and sat in her car. Her rumored beau also joined her in the car. They were seen all smiles as they left together.

Kriti looked stunning in a denim dress. She accessorized her look with an elegant pendant and silver bracelets. She also carried an orange handbag. Her hair was left open and her makeup was on point. Kabir donned a white tee with blue jeans and a brown jacket. He also wore a silver chain around his neck.

Kriti Sanon on dinner date with Kabir Bahia:

Last year, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia made headlines for their relationship when glimpses from their Greece vacation went viral on the internet. They celebrated Diwali 2024 together.

On November 19, Kriti took to her Instagram Stories and shared a heartwarming birthday wish for Kabir. She posted a selfie with him, which looked like it had been clicked during a romantic holiday. Kriti wrote, “Happiest birthday, K! (red heart emoji) May your innocent smile always stay alive!"

In December, Kriti joined Kabir for a relative’s wedding in Dubai. She was seen hanging out with MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, who are close to the businessman. Later, the rumored couple shared some inside glimpses from their Christmas festivities. Donning a Christmas-themed outfit, Kriti posed alongside Kabir and his family.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the movie Do Patti. She is now gearing up for Tere Ishk Mein in which she will collaborate with Dhanush for the first time. The film is slated to arrive in cinemas on November 28, 2025.