WATCH: Kriti Sanon and rumored beau Kabir Bahia twin in black as they depart from Mumbai airport

Kriti Sanon has been rumored to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia for quite some time. They make headlines whenever they are spotted together or share pictures with each other. The rumored couple was recently seen departing from Mumbai. They twinned in black at the airport, setting major romance goals.

Today, February 12, 2025, the paparazzi clicked Kriti Sanon and her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia at the private airport in Mumbai. They were seen getting out of their car and greeting a lady standing at the entrance. The couple showed their documents to the security before entering the airport building.

Kriti donned a top and blue jeans with a black leather jacket draped around her shoulders. She wore sunglasses and had her hair open. Kabir was seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray pants.

Watch the video of Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia at the airport here:

On February 7, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia were spotted on a dinner date in the city. In a video shared by the paps, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress was seen exiting a restaurant with a female friend. Kabir walked right behind them. Kriti and Kabir left together in their car.

While Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have never officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent hangouts and vacations are enough proof of their romance for the fans.

On November 19, 2024, Kriti shared a heartwarming birthday wish for Kabir on her Instagram Stories. She posted a selfie with him from their holiday. Kriti wrote, “Happiest birthday, K! (red heart emoji) May your innocent smile always stay alive!”

Advertisement

They have also celebrated festivals like Diwali and Christmas with each other’s families. Kriti even attended Kabir’s relative’s wedding in Dubai last year.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Netflix mystery thriller Do Patti with Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. She is now gearing up for the movie Tere Ishk Mein, which marks her first collaboration with Dhanush. The film has been officially announced. It is set to release in cinemas on November 28, 2025.