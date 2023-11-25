WATCH: Kriti Sanon cuts cake bought by fan during her dinner outing; fans dub her 'sweetest'

Kriti Sanon stands out as one of the most talented and adored actresses in Tinsel Town. Her stellar performances in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi, and Bhediya have garnered widespread acclaim over the years. Beyond her acting prowess, Kriti is recognized for her uncontroversial image and humble attitude.

Known for her approachability, Kriti often engages with fans, graciously accommodating requests for pictures and autographs. In a recent instance, Kriti stepped out for dinner in the city, where a thoughtful fan presented her with a cake. Showing her appreciation, Kriti not only cut the cake but also posed for photos.

Kriti Sanon graciously posed for pictures with a fan

On the vibrant evening of November 24, Kriti Sanon, joined by the talented writer-producer Kanika Dhillon, graced a dinner gathering in Mumbai for their much-anticipated film, Do Patti. Kriti exuded charm in her casual yet ravishing ensemble—rocking a chic t-shirt paired with jeans, her hair elegantly tied in a ponytail, and sporting a dewy makeup look. The highlight of the evening unfolded when an enthusiastic fan, who had patiently waited outside, presented the Adipurush actress with a delectable cake. Embracing the warmth of the moment, Kriti joyfully cut the cake. Ever the gracious star, she enthusiastically posed for snapshots with the elated fan, creating a memory to be cherished.

Later, Kriti and Kanika added more glamour to the affair, striking poses for the paparazzi. Take a look:

Kriti's heartfelt gesture sparked a wave of admiration from fans, and the comment section quickly became a love-filled zone, with many praising her sweetness.

Kriti Sanon's work front

Kriti Sanon recently clinched the National Award for Best Actress for Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards. She shared the honor with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi. In Ganapath - A Hero Is Born, she played Jassi alongside Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. Released on October 20, the film explores a dystopian setting. Kriti's upcoming projects include a romantic film with Shahid Kapoor, The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh, and her production debut, Do Patti.

