WATCH: Kriti Sanon gives sneak peek into all-girls vacay to US with sister Nupur; duo enjoys sunny day out

Kriti Sanon was recently in the news as she is rumored to be playing Meena Kumari in a biopic directed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Taking a break from her work commitments, the actress has gone on a vacation to relax and recuperate. Kriti has now given a peek into her holiday in the US with sister Nupur Sanon and safe to say, both the sisters are giving major vacation goals.

Kriti Sanon shares glimpses of holiday with sister Nupur Sanon

On Thursday, July 20, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram Stories and shared fun videos of her enjoying in the US with sister Nupur Sanon and her fashion stylist of many years, Sukriti Grover. In one video, the girls can be seen enjoying themselves at an amusement park on a sunny day in California. Kriti looked cute in a white tank top while her sister wore a blue printed dress. Their holiday video has gone viral on social media.

Nupur Sanon also shared a video where the sisters are enjoying their drink while traveling in a car to the Santa Monica Pier. She also posted a picture with Kriti and Sukriti where the three of them looked exhausted after their fun day out in the heat. She captioned the picture as, “Too sunny. Need fluids bye.” Kriti has also reposted the photo on her stories.

Kriti and Nupur were papped at the Mumbai airport before they jetted off for their vacation. Kriti was dressed comfortably in an oversized hoodie with a mysterious H printed on her back while Nupur opted for casual attire. The fans had immediately flooded the comments asking who the letter stood for.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the role of Sita in the mythological film Adipurush opposite superstar Prabhas. She is all set to reunite with her first co-star Tiger Shroff in the action flick Ganapath, which is scheduled to release later this year. Kriti is also teaming up with actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in The Crew which will come out next year.

Recently, Kriti also launched her production house called Blue Butterfly Films under which she will produce and star in Do Patti along with her Dilwale co-star Kajol Devgn.

