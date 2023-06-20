WATCH: Kriti Sanon is busy 'focusing on the cheers and claps' amid Adipurush backlash

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush hit theatres on June 16. Helmed by Om Raut, it was one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons but Kriti has decided to focus on the praise. The audience has been slamming the makers for its poor dialogues and bad VFX. Amid facing massive backlash, Kriti, on Monday night, shared videos of the audience cheering for the film in theatres.

Kriti Sanon shares videos of the audience enjoying Adipurush

In the film, Prabhas essayed the role of Raghava while Kriti was seen as Janaki and Saif as Lankesh. Though the audience expressed disappointment over Prabhas and Saif's performances, but they were all praise for Kriti. People are mighty impressed by the way she has portrayed the role of Janaki. The actress decided to avoid criticism and focus on positive reactions.

She shared the videos in which the audience is seen cheering, chanting 'Jai shri Ram' and singing the song Ram Siya Ram. Along with the videos, Kriti wrote, "Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, her fans were seen supporting her. Even her sister Nupur Sanon was seen cheering for her. She wrote, "Proud of you" while Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Don't believe anyone's words, once go to the theater and see it, then you will feel that such a movie has not been made till date." Another fan wrote, "Respect button for Siya-Ram>>."

Meanwhile, her sister Nupur took to her Instagram story and gave a shoutout to the entire team. She praised everyone's performance and also wrote about the film's grandeur. She wrote, "Love love loved Adipurush! The performances were superb. The songs. The grandeur. The serenity. The direction. There were so many sequences that blew me away. Kudos to the entire team."

Speaking of Adipurush, the film managed to perform well at the box office over the weekend. But it witnessed a massive drop on Monday due to negative word of mouth.

