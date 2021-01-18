WATCH: Kriti Sanon matches steps with a traditional Rajasthani dancer on the sets of Bachchan Pandey.

Dressed in basic denims and lime green hoodie to keep herself warm in the chilly winters, Kriti Sanon can be seen matching steps with the traditional dancer.

Kriti Sanon and kicked off the shoot of Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, earlier this month. The duo kicked off the long schedule with much gusto and the shoot continues to take place in the historic city. Now, we recently got our hands on this fun video of Kriti Sanon enjoying some downtime on the film's sets.

In the video, Kriti Sanon can be seen enjoying some folk music and dancing with a traditional Rajasthani dancer. Dressed in basic denims and lime green hoodie to keep herself warm in the chilly winters, the actress can be seen matching steps with the traditional dancer. In the background, the folk musicians can be seen seated as well as the hotel where the film's cast and crew are possibly staying.

Kriti seems to be definitely enjoying the small and impromptu dance session. Check out the video below:

The team of Bachchan Pandey recently took time off from work and headed to celebrate Army Day with the soldiers of the country and glimpses of it were shared on social media too. and Kriti could be seen posing with Army men as a picture was shared on the official Nadiadwala and Grandson Instagram handle.

The photo's caption read, "Celebrating Indian #ArmyDay with the #IndianArmy! #SajidNadiadwala, #NGEFamily & the #BachchanPandey gang salutes all the soldiers for their bravery & selfless services. Jai Hind."

Check it out below:

