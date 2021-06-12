WATCH: Kriti Sanon on the release date of her film Mimi: I’m not allowed to tell you, but I know it

The actress is soon going to be seen again with Pankaj Tripathi in her upcoming movie, ‘Mimi’.

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are again going to share the screen space in an interesting movie. The movie is named ‘Mimi’ which was supposed to have a theatrical release in 2020; however, the release has been shelved temporarily. Kriti Sanon did an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram where one of her fans asked, “When is Mimi going to release?” To which Kriti answered, “I’m not allowed to tell you, but I know it so basically it is very soon, that’s all I can say.”

Now we all know that ‘Mimi’ is going to be released soon. Recently, Kriti Sanon's film ‘Raabta’ completed four years. The actress took to her Instagram and shared BTS videos from the sets while remembering her co-star late Sushant Singh Rajput. Kriti wrote, “I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be. Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us. Some more than others. Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart. Little did I know that it would be our first and last.”

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s response:

On the work front, Kriti Sanon soon is going to be seen with in ‘Bhediya’. The actress will soon start the shooting of ‘Adipurush’. The film also stars Prabhas, , and Sunny Singh.

