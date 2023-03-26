WATCH: Kriti Sanon shares adorable video on her father's birthday; Says 'Hats off to you for handling....'

Kriti Sanon is one of the popular actresses who made her big Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. Since then, the actress has been a part of several films and she has managed to entertain the audience with her craft. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress shared a heartwarming video on her father’s birthday and penned a beautiful note.

Kriti Sanon shares adorable video on her father’s birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon shared a video on her father’s birthday along with a note. The video was comprised of several unseen pictures of the actress with her father and it was adorable. Along with the video, Kriti wrote, ‘The first man that really loved me.. in a way that no one else can! You are the simplest man with the purest heart and we love you so so much! Happyyy Birthday Papa Hats off to you for handling three over-thinking not-so-simple women!’ As soon as she shared the video, her fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and birthday wishes for her father.

Here’s the video

Kriti Sanon’s work

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Shehzaada where she starred alongside Kartik Aaryan. Recently, the actress announced that her upcoming film ‘The Crew’ along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabbu has gone on floors. Moreover, she also has Adipurush along with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in her kitty.

