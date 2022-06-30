Watch: Kriti Sanon shares a THROWBACK video of her Ladakh trip; Fan says 'Very cute vlog'

Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented and popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2014 film Heropanti co-starring Tiger Shroff and since then, there is no looking back for her. Kriti enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with some amazing videos and photos. Speaking of which, the actress shared a throwback video of her Ladakh trip and it is all things fun.

In the video, the Heropanti actress can be seen having fun with her friends in Ladakh. During her trip, she also visited a monastery and gave a glimpse of it. The short video surely gave some sneak peek of her trip to the beautiful Valley. As soon as she posted the video, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, 'very cute vlog'. Another user commented, 'Awesome'.

Check Kriti's video of Ladakh trip here

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Arjun Patiala' actor will be next seen in Ganpath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this she also has her magnum opus mythological drama, 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas. The film is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Also, she is reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, and her Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Bhediya. She is in talks with Hansal Mehta for a film and was spotted at Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra’s office, a couple of weeks back.

Apart from this, the actress has co-founded a startup called 'The Tribe' along with Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney, and Robin Behl. Her company offers virtual products like workshops and specific diet plans.

