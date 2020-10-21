WATCH: Kriti Sanon shells out 'Quarantine Workout' inspiration; Says 'Don't need Monday for Motivation'

Kriti Sanon took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her workout session at home. The Mimi star has begun her weight loss journey after completing the shoot of her upcoming film.

Actress Kriti Sanon has been spending time at home post her return from her vacation with her family. While the actress had turned to write amid the lockdown, post the unlock, she often steps out of the house for work. The actress also kept sharing updates on social media about her shenanigans amid the ongoing pandemic to keep her fans updated and now, it appears that Kriti has fitness on her mind. The Raabta actress recently shared a video of working out at home and revealed that she is sweating it out to drop the weight she gained for her role in Mimi.

Now, on Wednesday, once again, Kriti shared a sneak peek with fans of her quarantine workout at home and left them inspired. In the video, we can see Kriti sweating it out hard to lose the weight she gained for her role in Mimi. Clad in a white tee with shorts and sneakers, Kriti is seen exercising in the video. With it, the actress shared that she does not need Monday to get the motivation to stay fit.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "Don't need Monday for Motivation #QuarantineWorkout." Seeing the video, fans were left amazed and inspired by the actress. Many commented on the video and lauded her. The actress has been working on herself to drop the extra weight she gained to play a surrogate mother in Mimi. In Mimi, she will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from her, the film also stars Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and Pankaj Tripathi.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's video:

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

