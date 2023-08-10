WATCH: Kriti Sanon spends 'best time' as she teaches cousins Marathi, plays Ludo; sister Nupur Sanon joins

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen with Prabhas in the mythological magnum-opus, Adipurush, is ‘missing’ her cousins. The actor, who celebrated her 33rd birthday with sister Nupur Sanon in the sin city of America, Las Vegas, has now shared a string of photos and videos from her super-fun ‘Cousins Trip’ to Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kriti treated her fans and followers with a slew of photos from her trip, along with a few videos. Alongside her post, she penned a long note, describing her experience and all the good times she had with her ‘gang', highlighting the importance of staying ‘connected’ with our loved ones.

Kriti Sanon shares a glimpse of her memorable ‘Cousins Trip’

shares Tagging her sister, Nupur, and her cousin brothers, Kulin and Lakshay, Sanon wrote, “#CousinsTrip - a first of many more to come! Travelled to the other side of the world to meet & hang.. and it felt so so good! From intense life chats to teaching few words of marathi to ludo matches to just having the best time (red heart emoji) Missing already! @nupursanon @larora92 @kulinarora”.

“Our generation isn’t great with keeping in touch.. and at times you realise how important it is to make an effort to stay connected! (infinity symbol and red heart emoji). Gotta try and do this every year guys! Maybe next time with the whole gang!,” Kriti ended the caption with a smiley and hand-heart hand emoji.

The bunch of memorable moments shared by the Mimi star included selfies and boomerangs with her cousins on the plane ride and their hotel room. In one of the videos shared by the Adipurush actor can be seen teaching her cousin how to pronounce the Marathi word, Zala – Which means done or completed. She also indulged in some fun activities and played Ludo with her sister and cousins. She also tried her hands at bowling. The diva clicked some mirror selfies with her gang and wrapped up their vacation with a trip to the beach before heading back to their normal busy lives. Meanwhile, the actor is back in the Bay and was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her sister by paparazzi on Tuesday.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti Sanon who was last seen with Prabhas in Adipurush recently launched her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. On her 33rd birthday, the actor launched her own skincare brand. As far as movies are concerned, Sanon has Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath: Part 1 and The Crew, where she will share the screen with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the pipeline. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in her kitty.

