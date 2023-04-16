WATCH: Kriti Sanon ticks off Skydiving from her bucket list; Here's how it went

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is quite active on social media, recently jetted off to Dubai with her sister Nupur Sanon. She was seen sharing a glimpse of her fun vacay with her fans on social media. On Saturday, Kriti took to Instagram and shared a video of her doing sky diving like a true diva. The thrilling video has left her fans mighty impressed.

Kriti Sanon goes skydiving in Dubai

The video begins with Kriti saying, "Butterflies in my stomach right now." She is then seen walking toward the plane with her trainer in her cool attire. As she dives off the plane, Kriti's face looks calm and composed and she doesn't seem to be scared. While in the air, his trainer asks her, "How are you feeling?" to this, she replies, "Great! This is like a free bird" and enjoys her ride.

Along with the video, Kriti wrote, "Jumping out of my comfort zone! Quite literally!! Wat an incredible experience!! Ticking off my bucket list #SkyDiving." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the video, her fans were seen gushing over her calm attitude. A fan commented, "You're very strong girl, you weren't scared even a bit." Another fan wrote, "This woman so calm like she does it everyday lmao."

Work front

Kriti was last seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen in Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. She has also collaborated with Shahid Kapoor for the first time. The film is yet to be titled. She also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Kapil Sharma.

