WATCH: Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora make joint appearance; spotted post enjoying lunch date

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for a few years now. The couple made their romance official in 2019 and since then have been spotted making public appearances together. Neither of them shy away from social media PDA as they keep posting pictures and videos of each other. Recently, reports emerged that Arjun and Malaika had split up but now they seem to have busted all the rumors of their break up as they were spotted on a romantic lunch date in the city.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor enjoy a romantic lunch date in the city

On Sunday, August 27, Malaika and Arjun were spotted coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai by the paparazzi. Malaika looked stunning in a white collared short dress paired with white shoes. She wore black sunglasses and was seen carrying a small handbag. Arjun was dressed in a gray t-shirt with black jeans and gray-white sneakers. He accessorized the look with a silver wrist watch, a chain, black sunglasses and a beanie. The two were clicked making their way to their blue car under umbrellas amid the heavy rains in the city. Have a look:

Earlier, Arjun had also put the rumors of their split to rest when he commented on Malaika’s Instagram post. On the occasion of International Dog’s Day, Malaika had shared an adorable video of her pet dog, Casper. Arjun took to the comments section and wrote, “The real star of ur life #casper” and “Handsome boy.”