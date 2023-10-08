WATCH: Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad opt for casual looks as they step out on a lunch date

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are often seen painting the town red with their love. One of the most adored couples of Tinsel Town, the couple is often seen setting major relationship goals. The much-in-love couple often steals the limelight with their PDA and chemistry during their public appearances. From posting mushy photos of each other to being a part of each other’s family functions, the duo often take social media by storm with their sweet gestures towards each other. Once again, the couple was recently spotted together by the paparazzi as they went out for a lunch date.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad spotted together as they stepped out for a lunch date

Today, on Sunday, October 8, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were recently captured together as they stepped out seemingly for a lunch date. Keeping it casual, Fighter actor Hrithik looked handsome in a blue T-shirt and beige pants while his lady love, Saba opted for a white crop top and gray loose pants. She was also seen carrying a white bag along.

In the video, Hrithik can be seen coming out of his car as he bumped into his Fighter co-star Deepika Padukone’s stylist Shaleena Nathani. The two shared a warm hug and then the two were joined by Saba. The Karwaan actress gives the actor his phone and has a nice conversation with the stylist before leaving. After a short convo, both leave with a sweet smile.

Take a look at the video:

Saba Azad on getting attention because of her love life

Earlier in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Saba Azad had discussed the recognition she has been receiving from the public (because of her love life). She had stated, “Of course, it takes time, I think in the start, it was just the attention. It was just about the association. No one really cares who I am. Yes, in all honesty, and also being aware of that. That this is not you, and people are curious. People look up to the people they admire. It took me a little time to get used to that kind of attention.”

Hrithik Roshan has recently returned from Italy after shooting a dance sequence with Deepika Padukone for his upcoming action film Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Anil Kapoor. The film will be hitting the theaters next year on January 25.

On the other hand, Saba Azad had a recent release, Who's Your Gynac. She has been receiving immense love and appreciation for it.

