WATCH: Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad exude casual vibes; leave airport hand-in-hand

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have become a beloved couple in Bollywood since confirming their relationship. The duo is frequently spotted together on vacations, public events, and family gatherings. Hrithik and Saba consistently share their affection for each other on social media, and their PDA was once again evident as they arrived hand in hand at the Mumbai airport today.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad clicked together at airport

On Friday, November 24, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted by the paparazzi upon their arrival at Mumbai airport. The couple radiated a casual aura, with Hrithik donning a black t-shirt and beige pants, paired with white sneakers, a cap, and glasses. Saba opted for a brown top tucked into white pants, complemented by earrings and minimal makeup, leaving her hair open. Hrithik carried a jacket with him, while Saba had a book in her possession. The lovebirds left the airport together, strolling hand in hand.

Have a look!

Saba, a regular presence at Hrithik's family events and gatherings, joined in the Diwali celebrations with his family earlier this month. For the festive occasion, Hrithik donned a black Indo-Western outfit, while Saba looked stunning in a red lehenga paired with a green blouse. Hrithik shared glimpses of their Diwali celebrations on Instagram, capturing moments surrounded by his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, cousin Pashmina Roshan, and other loved ones.

Hrithik Roshan’s heartfelt wish for Saba Azad on her birthday

On November 1, Hrithik Roshan poured his heart out in a touching note to wish his girlfriend, Saba Azad, on her birthday. Accompanied by an endearing picture of the two of them, he expressed, “We all look for that place. That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together ‘C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!!’ That’s what it feels like with you. like Home. That’s where the adventure begins..creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let’s adventure on. Happy birthday my love.”

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan leaves fans impressed with then-and-now transformation; Saba Azad calls his resilience ‘unreal’