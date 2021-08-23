WATCH: Lovebirds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani spotted for the first time post wedding

On Monday, paparazzi spotted the newlywed couple Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani for the first time post their wedding. The couple was seen donning casual attires and was accompanied by their doggo. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as they spotted Rhea and Karan. The couple has been making headlines ever since the reports of their marriage circulated. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on August 14 in an intimate ceremony that took place at the Kapoor residence in the presence of family members and close friends. Post their wedding, Anil Kapoor also hosted a dinner to celebrate his daughter and son-in-law’s new journey.

To note, Rhea and Karan tied the knot after dating each other for over a decade. While it was an intimate ceremony, the Kapoors and the newlyweds have been taking the internet by storm as the couple continues to treat their fans with the inside pics from the wedding. A while ago, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram and gave her fans a glimpse of her home with Karan. She captioned the picture, “Home sweet, New Home”.

A few days back, Rhea also shared the first pic from her big day and wrote, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.”