WATCH: Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani chose comfortable outfits for casual outing

Ever since Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married earlier this year in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, they have been spotted a lot in the city. Their fans can’t get enough of the lovebirds and their lovely date nights together. A while ago, the couple was clicked together in the city.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted in the city together

There’s no denying that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the sweetest and the most-loved celebrity couple in town. The fact that their official wedding pictures became the most-liked Instagram post in India is testimony to it. A while ago, the paparazzi caught the Shershaah couple strolling in the city together.

For the casual outing, the couple decided to wear comfortable loungewear. Hansome hunk Sid sported a blue and red chequered shirt with a pair of blue cargo pants and a pair of sneakers. As for the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress, she donned a beige-colored pant with a top in the shade of blue and had a hoodie to go with it. As the couple posed for the cameras, they also chit-chatted smilingly with each other melting hearts online. The glow on their respective faces is unmissable.

Take a look:

Kiara Advani’s work front

This year we saw her in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan which was received well by cinephiles. Currently, she is filming for her upcoming Telugu language film Game Changer also starring Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. She is also expected to be a part of War 2.

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

Sid started the year with the spy thriller film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the OTT movie received positive responses. The actor has completed filming his upcoming action thriller film Yodha which is scheduled to make a theatrical release on March 15, 2024. The movie also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Not just this, he is also filming for an OTT series Indian Police Force directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. Sid will be sharing the screen with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani dazzle in traditionals as they arrive for Amritpal Singh's Diwali bash