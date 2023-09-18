WATCH: Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani keep it casual as they get clicked at airport; Fans react

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adored couples in tinsel town. Both the love birds look absolutely cute together. On various occasions, the couple is shelling out major relationship goals. Be it their social media PDA or occasional public appearances, the two often garner a great deal of attention. Despite their busy schedule on the professional front, the couple never misses a chance to spend time with each other and go out on vacations. The couple was recently spotted at the airport looking super cool as usual.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the airport

Today, on September 18, the IT couple of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor was seen leading his beautiful wife as they walked towards the entry gate. The Shershaah couple made sure to acknowledge the paparazzi with a sweet smile.

While the star couple was spotted, Sidharth was seen wearing a gray tracksuit teamed up with an olive t-shirt and black shades. He completed the look with white sneakers. Kiara, on the other hand, opted for a no-makeup look, a free hairdo, a pair of white sandals teamed up with a white tank top and blue denims, black shades and a match black handbag.

Take a look at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's video!

Fans react to the couple's video

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable couple. One of the fans wrote, "Couple goals" while another fan wrote, "They spotted at Delhi airport."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on the workfront

Last seen in spy-thriller, Mission Majnu, Sidharth will be next seen in Yodha, the upcoming action film. Jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the film is scheduled to be released in December this year. In addition to this, the actor is soon going to make his OTT debut with the upcoming Amazon Prime web series Indian Police Force, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Rumour mills are quite active suggesting that Sidharth is in talks to play the lead role in Rowdy Rathore 2.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was recently seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. She will be turning to South cinema with the upcoming political thriller, Game Changer. The film will be directed by veteran filmmaker Shankar and Ram Charan will be leading the film opposite her.

