WATCH: Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand as they return from their Japan vacay

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never fail to shell out major couple goals. After keeping their relationship hush-hush for quite a while, the two finally tied the knot in February this year. The couple shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on social media, and fans couldn't get enough of the gorgeous snaps. A few days ago, Kiara and Sidharth jetted off to an undisclosed location. Soon after, pictures of them posing with their fans in Kyoto, Japan went viral. Now, Kiara and Sidharth have returned from their Japan vacay, and the lovebirds were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at Mumbai airport.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from their Japan vacation

On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport as they returned from their holiday in Japan. Sidharth and Kiara were all smiles as the shutterbugs clicked their pictures. They were seen walking hand-in-hand, and fans couldn't stop gushing over the lovely couple. Sidharth Malhotra was seen in a black t-shirt paired with olive green shirt and black pants. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani looked chic in an all-white tracksuit. Both Kiara and Sidharth had their sunglasses on. Sidharth and Kiara simply smiled as the paparazzi called them 'favourite couple' and said, 'ye jodi sabki favourite hai'.

As they made their way to the exit, a few fans were seen clicking the couple's pictures. Check out the video below!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted by fans in Japan twice in the last few days. Pictures of the Shershaah couple posing with their fans surfaced on Sid and Kiara's fan pages.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 this year at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Pictures from their wedding were dream-like, and while sharing the stunning snaps, Kiara and Sidharth wrote, "“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

