WATCH: Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia make heads turn at event; pose hand-in-hand for paps

Currently, several Bollywood stars have gathered under one roof for a mega event that’s happening in Mumbai. From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh to Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene, the event is graced by several biggies of the tinsel town. Among them are lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia who arrived at the event together.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia arrive together at Mumbai event

It’s a starry night in Mumbai as several Bollywood celebs have gathered for an important event. Kareena Kapoor Khan made a stylish entry and made heads turn while Malaika Arora took the glam quotient of the event to any other. However, it was B-town’s trending couple, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia who made everyone go gaga when they made the entry together.

In a video, the actors can be seen making a stylish entry to the event. The couple walked to the song Shola Jo Bhadke. For the event, the Darlings actor opted for a black and white lined suit which he wore with a matching shirt and tie. He opted for black shoes with his look.

As for the Entertainment actress, she complemented her partner in a white see-through dress and looked like a dream. The paparazzi got all excited as the couple arrived in style and posed happily for them together.

Take a look at the video:

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s work front

The actress made her acting and Bollywood debut with the movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra when she was merely 15 years old. She then stepped into the South Indian film industry and made a name for herself. We last saw her in the anthology film Lust Stories 2 wherein she shared the screen with her boyfriend, actor Vijay Varma. She is currently filming for her Hindi film reportedly titled Vedaa.

Vijay Varma is a senior actor who has spent years working in the Hindi film industry. Some of his notable projects include Pink, Gully Boy, Baaghi 3, Darlings, Mirzapur, Jaane Jaan, and many more. He is currently working in multiple movies namely Afghaani Snow and Murder Mubarak.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia looks hotness personified in 2 intricately embellished sarees with fashion-forward bralettes