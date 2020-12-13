WATCH: Lucky Ali treats netizens with another O Sanam performance in Goa; Nafisa Ali shares video

Lucky Ali performed his hit song O Sanam during an impromptu concert in Goa and the beautiful video has once more gone viral since actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi shared it.

A video of singer Lucky Ali singing his iconic song O Sanam has gone viral yet another time. Shared by actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, Lucky Ali can be seen performing the song at an impromptu gig in Goa’s Arambol village. It is a soulful track and after watching the video, you may find yourself humming to the song. It will surely give you the 90s vibe and will even take you down memory lane.

While Lucky Ali’s song has been loved by the netizens but many have noticed that several people were sitting in close proximity at the concert without any masks. In the video, Ali can be sitting with a guitar among the crowd and as the video starts rolling, he starts crooning his popular track O Sanam with his beautiful voice. The video has gone viral in no time and many of the singer’s fans poured in tons of comments on the post. “Heavenly melody,” wrote an Instagram user. Another user wrote,“Wow. I wish I could have experienced this magical voice.” Third one wrote,“Takes me back to those teenage days, love every fraction of his songs.”

Nafisa Ali captioned the video as, "Lucky Ali live and impromptu at Arambol. At Garden of Dreams."

Take a look at Nafisa Ali Sodhi’s latest post here:

Since the past few weeks, Lucky Ali is in Goa, and his friend Nafisa Ali has been sharing several pictures and videos of Ali on her Instagram.

Lucky Ali is known for his chartbusters such as Tere Mere Saath Jo Hota Hai, Gori Teri Aankhen Kahe, Hairat and Ek Pal Ka Jeena.

Also Read: Lucky Ali’s video singing ‘O Sanam’ goes viral on social media; Leaves netizens nostalgic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Nafisa Ali Sodhi Instagram

Share your comment ×