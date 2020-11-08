WATCH: Ludo stars Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanya Malhotra go head to head in a GK quiz; Fans love their chemistry

The Ludo stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra recently went head to head during the GK quiz. Fans cannot stop gushing over Aditya and Sanya’s on-screen chemistry after their song got released from the film.

Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s dark anthology comedy Ludo. Ever since the song Aabaad Barbaad from the film has released, fans haven't stopped gushing over Aditya and Sanya’s on-screen chemistry. Now to check their off-screen chemistry too, Pinkvilla organised a quiz and they were impeccable in the same. The Ludo stars went head to head during the GK quiz. When asked "What is the hardest part of the body?", both Aditya and Sanya started giggling.

After that, they were asked a few questions related to the Ludo game and Sanya answered all the questions correctly. However, after completion of all the rounds, Sanya won. According to the Deccan Chronicle report, a source close to Sanya Malhotra shared that both the actors rehearsed very hard to look good on screen. The source said that both the actors would come on the set and then they would be given details on their shoot. “During breaks between shots, they’d rehearse because that was the only time that they got for practice. But the chemistry we see between Sanya and Aditya looks natural and sizzling even during spontaneous scenes,” added the source.

In a recent interview with PTI, Sanya Malhotra discussed working in a multi-starrer and said, "I constantly remind myself that acting is an uncertain job. So planning won't work at all. I go with the flow when it comes to my work. I go by my instincts if I like the script and the character I go for it. There are other factors also that come into play like the director, producer and co-actors."

Aditya and Sanya starrer Ludo is slated to be released on Netflix on November 12. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Asha Negi and Inayat Verma in pivotal roles.

