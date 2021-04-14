WATCH: Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire as they shake a leg on Mera Piya Ghar Aaya

Madhuri Dixit recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of dancing with Nora Fatehi on the sets of her reality show Dance Deewane. Have a look.

Think of the ace dancers in Bollywood and the list will be incomplete without naming the Dhak Dhak girl . Be it showcasing her dancing skills in films or performing in starry award bashes, the actress has always managed to win our hearts with her dance. The Dil To Pagal Hai star is currently seen as a judge on the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane and is often seen shaking a leg with celebrity guests. This time around, Madhuri burned the dance floor with guest Nora Fatehi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Devdas star shared a video wherein she can be seen dancing with Nora on her iconic song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Mera piya ghar aya.” Dressed in a traditional pick ensemble, the Aaja Nachle star looked drop-dead gorgeous with her makeup game on point. Nora on the other hand looked stylish in a shimmery silver full-sleeved gown. Both the ladies looked every bit of a diva as they stole the show with their amazing dance and camaraderie.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram post below:

Netizens showered much love on the dancing duo in the comments section. Many fans dropped heart emojis. One user commented, “Fantastic dance.” Another said, "Awesome." “This is an iconic moment,” wrote another fan.

Earlier, Madhuri had posted a video of herself dancing to the song Ek Do Teen from her 1988 film Tezaab with her co-judges Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande, and Tushar Kalia. She had also shared fun videos with veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Helen, and Asha Parekh on the sets of Dance Deewane 3.

On the big screen, the Tezaab actress was last seen in 's Kalank, in which she co-starred with , , , Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit Nene paints the town pink with her new photos on social media

Credits :Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Share your comment ×