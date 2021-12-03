WATCH: Madhuri Dixit asks ‘Are you okay?’ with a hilarious dance twist

Madhuri Dixit is one celebrity who aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. She often treats her followers with regular glimpses of her at-home activities, be it her dance reels or devouring delicious food. On Thursday, Madhuri yet again took to Instagram to entertain her fans with a hilarious dance video. Needless to say, it surely has made her followers burst out in laughter.

Donning a gorgeous white top which is matched with blue denim, Madhuri can be seen asking her followers ‘are you okay’ in the funniest manner. Seemingly, the star hopped on to another viral reel trend and without a doubt, she has completed it with great grace and poise. As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered immense appreciation and praise. While some hailed it as ‘superb’, many couldn’t control their laughter.

This comes just days after Madhuri and her husband Dr Shriram Nene turned each others ‘travel buddies’ as they took over the streets of Milan. In a selfie shared by him, both Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene were seen sporting an infectious smile as they posed in front of what appears to be a monument. Glowing in the sun, the couple had a gala time together. While sharing the picture online, Dr Nene wrote, “Milan anyone? #traveltuesday”. Meanwhile, even Madhuri shared a solo picture of herself from her Milan outing, while uploading the photo, the star said, “My state of mind = Vacation #TravelTuesday #TuesdayVibes.”

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she was also seen judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

