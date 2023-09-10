WATCH: Madhuri Dixit enjoys night out with husband Shriram Nene at Beyonce's concert

Madhuri Dixit Nene is a sensation in India. People crowd public places to just have a glimpse of the actress. While her acting skills and marvelous dance moves have made her reach the top, what keeps her getting all the love and praise is the way she supports other women and artists. Recently, the Devdas actress attended American singer Beyonce's Renaissance tour concert in California with her husband, Shriram Nene, and a friend.

Madhuri Dixit at Beyonce's concert in California

Taking to her Instagram profile, Madhuri Dixit gave her fans a glimpse of the fun she had at Beyonce’s concert during her recent visit to California. The Dedh Ishqiya actress shared a selfie with her husband from the concert. This was followed by a zoomed-in picture of Beyonce from the stage. In the third visual, we can see Madhuri dancing her heart out to the tunes of the American singer’s songs as she performed live.

Calling Beyonce ‘queen’, Madhuri Dixit captioned the visuals, “Who rules the world? Girls.” Queen Bey was a highlight of our trip. Thanks @beyonce for sharing your magic with us Thanks @anjaliraval for making it possible.”

Take a look:

Madhuri Dixit’s fans react

On seeing Madhuri hyping the international singer and having a gala time at the concert, a fan commented on her post, “It's so funny that people in that stadium had no idea that you're a bigger star than Beyonce in India” while another one wrote, “The most iconic flex on the internet today!!! Who runs the world? MD & Bey—no one else!” A third user added, “OMG yes! Two icons in one stadium.”

Madhuri Dixit’s work front

As an actress, film producer, TV personality, singer, and dancer, Madhuri Dixit wears multiple hats. Last year, we saw the actress taking over the OTT space with her killer acting skills in the drama TV series The Fame Game. We last saw her on the big screen, a couple of years ago, in director Abhishek Varman’s period romantic drama Kalank which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt.

