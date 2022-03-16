WATCH: Madhuri Dixit, Ishaan Khatter set stage on fire as they groove on 'Ghagra'

Madhuri Dixit is one of those actresses that has followers from all generations, and that is undeniable. For many years, the starlet has reigned Bollywood, and the actress just made a reappearance on the OTT platform with yet another stellar performance in 'The Fame Game.’ The gorgeous actress is known for her exceptional dancing skills as well. These days, she has become quite active on her social media platforms where she updates her fans and shares glimpses of her life with them. Just today, she shared a reel of her grooving to her famous song ‘Ghagra’ with none other than the brilliant Ishaan Khatter.

In the reel, the two could be seen enjoying themselves and having a gala time as they shared their killer ‘Ghagra’ moves. Madhuri’s beautiful expressions combined with Ishaan’s amazing agility resulted in absolute perfection, enough to hypnotise us with their stunning dance performance. Along with reel, Madhuri enthusiastically wrote, “Always up for a groove on Ghaghra! Thank you, Ishaan! It was too much fun dancing with you #Ghaghra #WednesdayVibes #BollywoodSong #DanceVideo #ReelKaroFeelKaro." As soon as she uploaded the reel, it went viral with fans pouring their love and compliments from all over.

Check Madhuri's reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, as we already mentioned, Madhuri is basking in praises for her brilliant performance in ‘The Fame Game’. Madhuri plays the character of Anamika Anand, a Bollywood icon role. She goes missing, sparking a police probe that gradually reveals the hidden layers of her life and celebrity. On the other hand, Ishaan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Pippa. 'Pippa,' based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's novel 'The Burning Chaffees,' is a heroic tank battle film that highlights the bravery of a war veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit hops on Instagram trend and her 'adakari' will surely make your heart flutter; WATCH