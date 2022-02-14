WATCH: Madhuri Dixit & Shriram Nene dance to Tamma Tamma; Latter gives serious competition to actress

Looks like dancing queen Madhuri Dixit has some serious competition from husband Shriram Nene. Yes, you read that right! Madhuri recently threw a grand bash for Dr. Nene as he clocked another year on the 12th of February. It was quite a star-studded night as several celebrities from the tinsel town of Bollywood like Sanjay Kapoor, Farah Khan Kunder, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza attended the party. Videos from the get-together have surfaced online and one such video showcases the actress dancing with Dr. Nene on her hit number Tamma Tamma.

It was Farah Khan who first took to her Instagram space and shared a video of the husband-and-wife duo matching steps to the popular song. In the video, Shriram Nene and Madhuri can be seen having a gala time as they danced together. Sharing the glimpse of the night with netizens, Farah had dubbed the duo ‘couple goals’. She also joked about Mr. Nene giving some ‘serious competition’ to Madhuri when it comes to dancing. Farah wrote, “Happy birthday Ram.. giving @madhuridixitnene serious competition (laughing emoji) #couplegoals”.

Take a look:

Later on, many fan accounts too shared the video of the power couple dancing on social media.

Click HERE to watch it.

On the occasion of Shriram Nene’s birthday, Madhuri had shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram space featuring many pictures of the couple together over the years. Sharing the post, Madhuri wrote a sweet caption that read, “My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart & the best father in the world, Happy Birthday #Birthday #Husband”.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor time travel to ‘90s as they groove to ‘Akhiyaan Milaoon’; WATCH