WATCH: Madhuri Dixit's dance while her son Arin plays the tabla gives us major Dil Toh Pagal Hai vibes

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Madhuri Dixit shares a video where the actress is seen showing off her dancing skills while her son Arin plays the tabla.

While the majority are upset with the Coronavirus lockdown, many are using this time by trying something new. Many Bollywood celebrities are using this quarantine period to learn something new. While some are trying their hands-on cooking, some are helping their family with the household chores. Among all, Nene has started an online dance academy where she will give away two popular dance classes every week for free amid lockdown. We all know that Madhuri is a phenomenal dancer.

From her dance moves in Dil Toh Pagal to Ghar More Pardesiya in Kalank, Madhuri has always struck a chord with the audiences with her dancing skills and has time and again made us fall in love with her. Recently, the Dhak Dhak actress was seen practicing some dance steps while her son Arin is seen playing the tabla. At the end of the video, Arin is seen learning some of the dance steps from mommy Madhuri which leaves the actress in splits. Sharing the video, Madhuri wrote, "Quarantine is making all of us do things that we’ve always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri."

Meanwhile, due to the lockdown, Madhuri and her husband Sri Ram Nene had made a donation to the PM-CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to extend their support to fight coronavirus.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen playing Bahaar Begum in 's multistarrer magnum opus Kalank co-starring , Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and which failed to do wonders at the Box Office but Madhuri's dancing skills garnered appreciation from all corners. She was also seen in Total Dhamaal with Anil Kapoor before Kalank. The actress has been away from the silver screen for a year and fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback.

