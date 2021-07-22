WATCH: Maheep Kapoor joins niece Janhvi Kapoor on stage, recreates ‘Roohi’ dance number ‘Nadiyon Paar’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor recently showcased their stunning dancing prowess on Roohi’s famous dance number, Nadiyon Paar. On Wednesday, July 21, Maheep Kapoor, took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of herself grooving alongside Dhadak actor Janhvi at what appears to be a family event. The short clip begins with Janhvi inviting Maheep up on the stage as the party number Nadiyon Paar plays in the background.

Once Maheep arrives at the stage, the Roohi actor then begins to guide her aunt to repeat the hook step of the song. An elated Maheep quickly obliges Janhvi and joins her to showcase her own version of Nadiyon Paar. For the event, Janhvi donned a bright yellow skirt with a matching jacket, on the other hand, Maheep opted for a gorgeous black statement dress. While sharing one video, Maheep articulated, "When my niece insisted I dance with her on stage." In another video, she cheekily quipped, "#ClearlyDancingNotMyForte."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has several projects lined up in the pipeline. She will next feature in Colin D'Cunha’s romantic comedy film, Dostana 2. This project is a quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana starring , John Abraham and . Apart from this, Jahnvi will also be a part of Sidharth Sengupta directed black comedy crime flick, Good Luck Jerry.

