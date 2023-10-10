WATCH: Mahira Khan celebrates 'pyaar aur dosti' at mehendi ceremony before wedding to Salim Karim

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently stepped into a new phase of her life as she got married to her long-time beau, businessman Salim Karim in a beautiful ceremony. Of late, the actress who made her Bollywood debut with Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan, has been posting visuals from her wedding that happened on October 1. A while ago, Mahira shared a video from her mehendi ceremony which was all about song and dance.

Mahira Khan posted a video from her mehendi ceremony

Mahira Khan got married for the second time to Salim Karim and the visuals from their heartwarming ceremony are out. Since then, the actress has been giving us a glimpse of all the pre-wedding functions that happened before the couple finally got hitched in a traditional ceremony. The wedding that looked nothing less than a fairytale saw the actress enjoying all the festivities with a massive smile. After sharing some unseen pictures from her mehendi ceremony, the actress posted a video that encapsulated all the happy memories of the event. The video opened with Mahira walking towards her now-husband Salim under a phoolon ki chaadar which was held up by her brothers and her son Azlan. For the event, the Humsafar actress wore an embroidered anarkali suit that she paired with a beautiful dupatta with a gota border. Going subtle with her makeup, she wore the perfect amount of jewelry with lots of white flowers on her hair and her hand. As she met with her husband at the venue, he graced her with a loving kiss on her hand.

Thereon, the friends and relatives put on a really impressive show and danced their hearts out to some peppy numbers including some Bollywood songs. Sharing the video, Mahira penned, “Pyaar aur dosti ka Jashan/ P.S Can you guess some of the songs?”

Her fans were overjoyed to see the actress having a gala time at her wedding. “Literally crying while seeing this video. Beautiful, Beautiful, insanely beautiful. MashAllah. May all of you find each-one the happiest, around each-other, specially you & him. Loads of prayers & love,” wrote a user. Another one penned, “This is so freaking beautiful Masha'Allah!!! Lots of love and duas your way.”

Take a look at the video:

Congratulations, Mahira and Salim.

ALSO READ: Mahira Khan’s wedding post has Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani connection? Fans think so