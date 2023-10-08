WATCH: Mahira Khan dances to Shah Rukh Khan’s song Maahi Ve; gives peek into her pre-wedding celebrations

Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is now married to her longtime beau and businessman Salim Karim. The actress is also recognized for her stint in the Bollywood movie, Raees, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The wedding pictures and videos from Mahira and Salim's intimate wedding on October 1 have been ruling the internet. Now, once again, the actress shared some more inside pictures from the celebrations with her family and friends. In one of the videos, Mahira is also seen grooving to King Khan’s song Maahi Ve from the movie, Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Mahira Khan grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's song Maahi Ve with friends and family during pre-wedding shenanigans

Just a few hours back, Mahira Khan once again gave a peek into her wedding shenanigans. Taking to her Instagram, the Raees actress shared various enchanting pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations as she posed with her family and friends. The pictures exude pure happiness and love.

In one of the videos, the actress can also be seen jubilantly grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s song Maahi Ve from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho. In the photos, the gorgeous actress can be seen in radiant outfits in cream, saffron, yellow, and red for different ceremonies. Take a look:

Mahira Khan recalls initially being hesitant towards a traditional dance performance

The actress in addition to this also recalled a humorous yet heart-warming memory about her initial reluctance towards traditional dance performance. She started the caption by writing, “What a good. What a Best (with an evil eye emoji)."

Recalling the sweet memory, Mahira wrote, "So when I told my friends about the wedding… I also laid out a few ‘requests’. This is how they went -Me - Guys please I’m too old for dances, can we not have dances ? Friends - No. we have to.M - Ok just one? F - Hell No. M - Ok please no dholkis before Bhurban. We should all just chill.F - talk to the (hand)"

The actress continued writing, “As time came close and they all were over everyday.. I realised they just wanted to celebrate me and us. My childhood friends, work friends, my cousins… had seen it all with me - held me when I was down and clapped when I succeeded. I had done the same with them.”

She further added, “To these insanely amazing humans I call family. I love you all so freaking much. Alhumdulillah. MashAllah.”

Mahira concluded the post by sharing how her best friend surprised her at the Mehendi. Celebrating her best friend's birthday today, Khan wrote, “P.S My bestest friend in the whole world surprised me at the Mehndi and I still can’t believe she made it. It’s her birthday today - I love you my insia lotia. Always and forever”

Reacting to the post, Varun Dhawan also congratulated her as he wrote, "Congratulations mahirah u deserve all the happiness bob"

Another post from Mahira Khan's pre-wedding celebrations

In yet another post shared on Instagram, Mahira looked gorgeous in a floral red and white lehenga, choora, and earrings. In the album of pictures, while she can be seen beautifully posing for the camera, a photograph features the newlyweds posing adorably for the camera. The endearing post which speaks volumes was captioned with a kiss emoji. Have a look:

Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time, with her long-time beau and businessman, Salim Karim. The intimate wedding took place on October 1 at the Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.

