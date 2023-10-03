WATCH: Mahira Khan shares dreamy glimpses from her wedding with Salim Karim; Sania Mirza, Sonam Kapoor react

Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time with her boyfriend and businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony recently. The first glimpses of the actress's wedding were shared by her talent manager Anushay Talha Khan. She posted some inside videos from the beautiful ceremony that got the couple married in front of their close ones in her Instagram Stories. Now, a while ago Mahira officially shared her wedding video and a beautiful wedding picture on her Instagram.

Mahira Khan drops dreamy glimpses from her wedding with Salim Karim

A while ago, Mahira Khan took to her Instagram and shared some glimpses from her wedding with Salim Karim. Sharing the dreamy wedding video, the actress wrote, "My Shehzada, Salim." She also shared a beautiful picture of herself posing with Salim. The translated caption read, "Bismillah. Thank you thank God."

Reacting to their wedding picture and the video, Sonam Kapoor commented, "Congratulations beautiful girl God bless you both." Sania Mirza wrote, "Congratulations." Rhea Kapoor shared, "So beautiful." Take a look:

For the wedding, Mahira wore a beautiful powder blue lehenga-choli with a long veil that covered her face. As for the groom, he wore a black sherwani with a matching pajama coupled with an icy blue turban. As she walked towards Karim, he got emotional and was seen shedding tears of joy. In the video, Mahira's son Azlaan walked her mother down the aisle.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in the year 2017 with the action-romance movie Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. For the unversed, Mahira had previously married her childhood sweetheart Ali Askari in 2007 in a traditional wedding ceremony.

